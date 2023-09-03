Fanny Ardant in Venice 80 for The Palace by Roman Polanski. The Business Interview

Very elegant in black and white dress, cobalt black eyes that express sweetness and joie de vivre Fanny Ardant, Truffaut’s muse landed on the Lido to promote The Palace, the new film by ninety-year-old Roman Polanski screened out of competition at the Festival, also produced by Luca Barbareschi and Rai Cinema. A surreal black comedy set in a real-life castle-hotel in the Swiss town of Gstaad, during New Year’s Eve 2000; a passage of the millennium full of expectations and fears. Ardant plays the role of an extravagant marquise in her manners and appearance – monumental red hair and eccentric clothes – desperate because her little dog cannot defecate in the snow.

Fanny Ardant at the Venice Film Festival



The Palace evokes a disastrous future for humanity what do you think?

In the history of the world there have been tragedies and fears about the end of the world but I believe that human beings can counter the catastrophe and not accept the world as it is. The inner freedom of a human being is unbeatable.

What are the dangers for the degeneration of our society?

Greed and covetousness, always wanting more to do what? In this way the world becomes impoverished while the rich part withdraws into itself and generates nothing because the only thing people adore today is money. One day I asked a child who was the person he most admired and he replied: Elon Musk because he is rich!

