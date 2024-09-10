Fania Davis has been active in almost all anti-racist movements. Born in Birmingham (United States) in the 1950s, at a time when dynamite attacks against the black community gave the city the nickname of Bombingham, this former Black Panther (a revolutionary political organization founded in 1966 to defend the rights of the African-American population), lawyer and activist has dedicated her life to becoming a “warrior of justice” for civil rights. Sister of activist Angela Davis, who in the 1970s was among the 10 most wanted people by the FBI for her work in defense of the African-American community, she is now a champion of “restorative justice.” It is, in her view, an approach that “tries to unite all the parties involved in a conflict to jointly create a collective solution,” she explained shortly before participating in a meeting in Madrid this summer. event of the Casa Encendidacoordinated by the Association of Women of Guatemalawithin the cycle Women against impunity.

P. You were born in Birmingham, Alabama, one of the most racially segregated cities in the United States. What is your earliest memory?

R. One of my earliest memories was watching my father running down the stairs with his gun in his hand because he felt he heard racial terrorists hiding in the bushes in front of our house. He and other parents had formed a patrol to protect their families from these racial terrorists. Birmingham was one of the most violent cities in the South.

P. There were many attacks…

R. Yes, there were bombings against our community. That’s why my city was called “Bombmingham” in the United States, with the pun. And I lived in a neighborhood called Dynamite Hill. But the attack that left the biggest mark on me was the one on September 15, 1963 against a church, in which two of my best friends were killed.

P. Is that where your activism came from?

R. He apartheid Racial bias wasn’t the only thing that marked my siblings and me. It was also the people who resisted it. First and foremost, it was our mother, Sallye Bell Davis. She was one of the first radicalizing influences in my life.

P. Tell me more about her, mother of two renowned activists.

R. Our mother ran away from her rural home to Birmingham at just 14 to follow her dream of enrolling in the then only black high school in the state of Alabama. She was also a social justice activist and a visionary who insisted that another world was possible, even in the face of apartheid and terror that dominated our daily lives. Growing up, we witnessed her dignified and steadfast resistance on a daily basis. She inspired us with her unwavering example. She told us that the world would change because of us. Those were the instructions my mother gave me at the time, and I continue to follow them.

P. And he has fulfilled them to the point of being an activist in almost everything.

R. Absolutely in all the movements that were going on at that time in America: the civil rights movement, the black power movement, the Black Panthers, the movements antiapartheideconomic justice… I was really a true warrior for justice. I guess I can say that I still am. But when my husband and I started working with the Black Panthers, we started getting harassed by the police.

P. What happened to them?

R. On one occasion, our home was invaded and my husband was almost killed. The police shot him and the bullet hit him and exited his spine. He suffered no permanent physical damage. But after that, we were charged with attempted murder of the police. We were lucky to have a very brave judge who decided to drop the charges because he understood that the police were in our home for political reasons.

P. And her sister was also persecuted for her activism.

R. Yes, the FBI included her on the most wanted list for murder, kidnapping and conspiracy. She was arrested and a trial began against her, with one possibility being that she would end up in the gas chamber. My whole family rallied to defend her, and we were lucky that other progressive movements, such as the Communist Party, joined in and created such a strong movement that the court gave a non-conviction verdict and her life was saved. I was greatly inspired by the lawyers who defended my sister, and I decided to become a lawyer myself. I practiced that profession for 25 years.

Fania Davis, last June 26 at the Casa Encendida. Jaime Villanueva

P. And why did you leave?

R. Because after so many years of rage and struggle against racism and oppression, I literally became ill. I was burned out by the hyper-rational, hyper-masculine, hyper-aggressive energies I had to cultivate to be a successful lawyer and activist.

P. Has she stopped being a warrior for justice?

R. No. But I knew that in order to heal I had to bring healing and spiritual energies into my life… More love.

P. And how did he do it?

R. Unusual events led me to a PhD program that allowed me to study with traditional healers in Africa. But the one that drew me most was the late, great Vusamazulu Credo Mutwa, an African Zulu elder statesman. I spent the next few years traveling to Africa and learning from him. He loved African healing wisdom and instilled that same love in me. That’s why I’m so drawn today to restorative justice, which is very much a way of thinking and doing justice that is pre-colonial, predating slavery, genocide, and land theft. So I felt I could be both a healer and a warrior.

P. What exactly is restorative justice?

R. There are many definitions, but the one I like best is that of a justice that tries to unite all the parties involved in a conflict to jointly create a collective solution.

P. Doesn’t the Western judicial system do this?

R. No. As a civil rights lawyer, I realized that even when I won millions in damages for my clients, they were still devastated. We have a system of justice based on prisons, a system in which those who have been harmed are harmed because what they did was wrong. And this is not the justice I want, the justice Martin Luther King spoke of, a justice of love, a justice that alleviates problems.

P. And is that possible?

R. Restorative justice is not a panacea, it does not always work. If the person who harms denies having harmed, minimizes the harm caused or does not take genuine and real responsibility and does not sincerely apologize from the heart for what they did, there can be no restorative justice.

P. Do you know any success stories?

R. Absolutely. I created the Restorative Justice Partnership in Oakland, California, where we worked with gang members who were in the juvenile corrections system. Our work even changed public policy, because they realized that restorative justice could not only reduce violence, but also increase student academic outcomes. It helped young people deal with the situation, not with violence, but with emotional learning.

Attorney and activist Fania Davis. Jaime Villanueva

