Murder of Vanessa Ballan, Fandaj Bujar's obsession with the woman: here's what the officers found in the 41-year-old's house

He had a real obsession with Fandaj Bujar Vanessa Ballan, he couldn't accept being just her lover, but he wanted to be her partner. In fact, even when she decided to end the relationship, he continued to persecute her.

The 41-year-old Kosovar and the young woman had a relationship for 2 long years. However, in recent months he didn't want to be just an extramarital affair, but he wanted to go to cohabit.

He had done it too irruption in the family home in Riese Pio X and his aim was to convince Vanessa to leave the company and to go away with him. However, she never intended to do so.

For this reason, in August of this year, seeing how things were going, the woman decided to close that story. Fandaj Bujar however continued persecute her.

He told her that he would show his partner Nicola, i video of their intimate relationships. He threatened her by saying: “Either you stay with me or I'll show him the videos. There's going to be a mess out of him, he's going to know everything about us and you're going to lose custody of the child!”

Vanessa from what emerged from investigationsgiven the words of the 41 year old and also out of fear, despite the closure of the story, he continued to see Fandaj Bujar.

What the autopsy on Vanessa Ballan's body will have to establish

Today, Friday 22 December, is also scheduled the autopsy on the body of the 27 year old. The medical examiner, in addition to establishing the exact cause that led to her death, will also have to clarify who she was father of the child than the woman carried in her womb for about 3 months.

Vanessa had decided to last October 26th tell everything to the husband. For this reason they showed up at the barracks together, to file a stalking complaint against Fandaj Bujar. The next day the agents did a search in the 41-year-old's home.

Right inside the house, in addition to the cell phones, they also found a photo taken in the woman's house, where Vanessa, her son and Fandaj Bujar can be seen. In this same house on Tuesday 19 December, the man entered and after beaten up the 27 year old, ended her life with approx 7 slashes.