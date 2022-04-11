Is available on Fanatical April 2022 bundle, Platinum Collection, which allows you to pay € 10.99 for three games, or € 16.49 for 5 games, or finally € 21.99 for seven games. The titles can be freely chosen from a list. Each title comes in the form of a Steam key.

There game list among which you can choose to create the April 2022 Fanatical Platinum Collection bundle includes:

What the Golf?

Kingdom Rush Origins

Space Crew Legendary Edition

Zengeon

Lost Words Beyond the Page

Constructor Plus

Buddy Simulator 1984

Override 2 Super Mech League

Dust to the End

Asterix & Obelix XXL: Romastered

Dead Age II

Gigapocalypse

Song of Horror Complete Edition

Ruin Raiders

Hedon Bloodrite

The Big Con

Blood and Zombies

Yolked- The Egg Game

What the Golf? it’s chaos and explosions

As you can see, most of the games proposed in the April 2022 Fanatical Platinum Collection bundle are indie not among the best known, but there are some known ones that we are sure most will be able to recognize, such as What the Golf ?, which proposes a chaotic and absurd version of golf. In addition, many may remember Lost Words Beyond the Page, initially published as an exclusive of Google Stadia: it is a platform and puzzle adventure, based on the use of words, which influence the game world and allow us to continue.

Tell us, is there anything that catches your attention in the Fanatical bundle?