The official website for the resale of Steam keys Fanatical kicked off one summer promotion which will last until August 21, 2022. For every ten euros spent, up to a maximum of € 50, you get a prize. In addition, there are special discounts of limited duration every day.

You can see every detail on the Fanatical site, at this address. THE awards of the summer promotion are organized as follows:

€ 10 spend: a special prize, up to € 50 of Fanatical credit

$ 20 Spend: Choose a free game from a list listed as “very positive” on Steam

Spending € 30: € 3 discount for the August or September Platinum Collection

$ 40 Spend: Get a Mystery Free Game

$ 50 Spend: Choose a free game listed as “extremely positive” on Steam

As for the second and fifth prizes, in the event that there is no game of interest to the player in the list of those made available by Fanatical, you can choose to obtain credit to use for the purchase of a game. The rewards come delivered on 22 August 2022.

Two Point Campus

THE sale they include many titles, with small discounts like Elden Ring (-15%) and big 70% offers like Kingdom of Amalur Re-Reckoning Fate Edition. The promotion of prizes is also activated with the purchase of new games, such as the upcoming Two Point Campus and Cult of the Lamb.