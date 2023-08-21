It is now available on Fanatical a new game bundles: let’s talk about 12 titles for only €7.99. You can of course also spend more, as the proceeds go to Into Games, “the UK’s national non-profit organization for games skills and careers”. Specifically, the games included are:

Evil Genius 2: World Domination

Little Orpheus

Sable

West of Dead

Overcooked

Yooka-Laylee

Attack of the Earthlings

TangoFiesta

Autonauts

The Assembly

Big Crown Showdown

Arcade Spirits

Let’s talk about one interesting list of games. Among the best known are Sable – an exploratory adventure in pastel colors in a vast desert -, Overcooked – a culinary-themed multiplayer game in which we have to manage crazy kitchens – and West of Dead – a shooter with an isometric view and a roguelite structure.