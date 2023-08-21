It is now available on Fanatical a new game bundles: let’s talk about 12 titles for only €7.99. You can of course also spend more, as the proceeds go to Into Games, “the UK’s national non-profit organization for games skills and careers”. Specifically, the games included are:
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination
- Little Orpheus
- Sable
- West of Dead
- Overcooked
- Yooka-Laylee
- Attack of the Earthlings
- TangoFiesta
- Autonauts
- The Assembly
- Big Crown Showdown
- Arcade Spirits
Let’s talk about one interesting list of games. Among the best known are Sable – an exploratory adventure in pastel colors in a vast desert -, Overcooked – a culinary-themed multiplayer game in which we have to manage crazy kitchens – and West of Dead – a shooter with an isometric view and a roguelite structure.
Into Games, who he is and what he does
Into Games is one UK non-profit company which deals with helping people in need to approach the world of video game development. Through a network of 2,000 volunteers they have helped over 100,000 young people access all the information they need to look for work in this industry and created over 250 new roles. Through Into Games Clubs, the company has helped 1,000 schoolchildren create their first video game and meet developers from local studios. Into Games also offers scholarships.
It’s a good cause to support, don’t you think?
