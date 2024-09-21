The Japanese Shohei Ohtani He has become a living legend of Major League Baseball as a member of the exclusive ’50-50 Club’ in home runs and stolen bases.

According to the criteria of

The Japanese genius, who signed a 10-year, $700 million contract last year, has left an indelible mark not only on the world of baseball but on the sport in general. In 1999, Cuban José Canseco sealed the first 40-40.

Raising the bar seemed impossible until the arrival of Ohtani, who is also one step away from being able to return to pitching after the serious elbow injury suffered last season.

To reach 50-50, Ohtani put on a perfect offensive display in all six of his at-bats.

Ohtani makes history. Photo:Getty Images via AFP Share

He had five extra-base hits (two doubles and three home runs), stole two bases, totaled ten RBIs and four runs scored, which translates to 60% of the Dodgers’ total runs in the game that they ended up winning by 4-20 thrashing the Marlins.

Canseco founded the 40-40 club 35 years ago and last season Venezuelan Ronald Acuña Jr. introduced the ’40-70′, but the Japanese inaugurated the ’50-50′ membership on Thursday and immediately reached the ’51-51 club’ in the same game with his three home runs and two steals.

As if that weren’t enough, with his 51 homers against the Marlins, Ohtani set a new single-season home run record for the Dodgers, which he has the chance to continue expanding throughout the remainder of the season.

Millionaire fan

The ball from the historic moment will have a very high value if the new owner decides to auction it off or sell it to a collector. This is a Miami Marlins fan who would refuse to trade her to the Dodgers.

The Dodgers offered him a trade, just as they did with a woman who caught Ohtani’s first home run with the team in a win over the Giants on April 4 at Dodger Stadium.

That time the fan gave up the ball in exchange for another ball, two caps and a bat, in addition to Ohtani being present.

However, on this occasion the fan refused to return the ball and was even escorted out of the stadium.

This is a very precious item. As a precedent, Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run ball sold for $1.5 million at auction in 2022, and Mark McGwire’s 70th home run ball sold for $3 million in 1998. And Albert Pujols’ 700th home run ball sold for $360,000 in 2022.

SPORTS

More sports news