Fan who showed her breasts in a goal returns with another video: 'I want to continue...'

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Screenshot, EFE
The woman explains why she did what she did. Also, she reveals what is happening to her on the streets.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
October 20, 2022, 10:05 AM
After the elimination of Tigres against Pachuca, in the Mexican tournament, they did not stop talking in the environment of the Nuevo León club about the controversy of the woman who discovered her breasts during the celebration of a goal in the series.
Although Tigres in a certain way rejected what happened, there has not yet been a broad statement.
Meanwhile, the woman from the scandal reappeared with a new video during an interview with a local media.
In it he explained what has happened with his life since then and why he did what he did.
(It may interest you: Fan who celebrated a goal by discovering her breasts shoots up on OnlyFans).
‘I want to continue…’
In a chat with the program ‘Es Show’, the woman said that she is still not sure that she has been banned from the Tigres stadium.
“I saw a note from the Tigres board where they were supposed to veto me, but they haven’t formally told me” (sic), he commented.
“that they do not veto meI want to continue seeing my Gignac”, he added.
Questioned about the reasons for her actions, the young woman said that the idea arose in the midst of the heat of the fans.
“It was a promise to the stands. Then the emotion won us, everything won us and I had not thought that I was going to do it. It was something that came up at the time“, said.
Then, the interviewers emphasized the growth that their social networks have had. The woman, laughing, recounted how society has received her.
“When I go out into the street they tell me: ‘Pull up your blouse'”assured.
More sports news
SPORTS
October 20, 2022, 10:05 AM
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Fan #showed #breasts #goal #returns #video #continue..
Leave a Reply