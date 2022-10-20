Friday, October 21, 2022
Fan who showed her breasts in a goal returns with another video: ‘I want to continue…’

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 20, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Fan who showed her breasts in a goal returns with another video: 'I want to continue...'
Photo:

Screenshot, EFE

The woman explains why she did what she did. Also, she reveals what is happening to her on the streets.

After the elimination of Tigres against Pachuca, in the Mexican tournament, they did not stop talking in the environment of the Nuevo León club about the controversy of the woman who discovered her breasts during the celebration of a goal in the series.

Although Tigres in a certain way rejected what happened, there has not yet been a broad statement.

Meanwhile, the woman from the scandal reappeared with a new video during an interview with a local media.

In it he explained what has happened with his life since then and why he did what he did.

(It may interest you: Fan who celebrated a goal by discovering her breasts shoots up on OnlyFans).

‘I want to continue…’

Photo:

Screenshots @carlagarzaregia

In a chat with the program ‘Es Show’, the woman said that she is still not sure that she has been banned from the Tigres stadium.

“I saw a note from the Tigres board where they were supposed to veto me, but they haven’t formally told me” (sic), he commented.

that they do not veto meI want to continue seeing my Gignac”, he added.

Questioned about the reasons for her actions, the young woman said that the idea arose in the midst of the heat of the fans.

“It was a promise to the stands. Then the emotion won us, everything won us and I had not thought that I was going to do it. It was something that came up at the time“, said.

Then, the interviewers emphasized the growth that their social networks have had. The woman, laughing, recounted how society has received her.

“When I go out into the street they tell me: ‘Pull up your blouse'”assured.

#Fan #showed #breasts #goal #returns #video #continue..

