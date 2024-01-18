Today, the world of modding is very common, as people have dedicated themselves to studying the video game industry to the point of making corrections for some important titles, and we have already seen that in the native versions of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time either Super Mario 64 for PC. With that in mind, there are fans of resident Evil who want to give a different approach to games, and in this case a person wanted the sequel to PlayStation had the perspective of the 1st person.

The project name is Biohazard2 Demo Fan game. In which we can see a new version of this classic but from the point of view in which we have the weapon in front of us and also much freer mobility. This mod became famous over time and several YouTubers have given it their chance. It is worth mentioning that the boy has not looked for a way to monetize the content, it is only an exercise that demonstrates his fanaticism for the saga, so downloading to try it on PC is completely free.

Here you can check what it looks like:

Here is the statement from the creator of the mod:

This is a demo of my own version of Resident Evil 2. There is no intention to obtain any type of financial benefit or reputation. Made with artistic intention and for fans of the time. All rights belong to CAPCOM. The game is unfinished and I doubt I will finish it in the future. It has many errors. You can use WASD mouse and play controller. “E´´ to interact. Enjoy it!!

Remember that the official versions of the title are available on consoles and PC. Although it wouldn't hurt to take a look at this fan version, which can be downloaded at the link below this paragraph.

Editor's note: I would like to try the native version of Mario 64 for PC, since it is the job that Nintendo refuses to do, which is basically converting the game to 16:9, we are not asking for a remake or anything, just having this new display aspect for these times.