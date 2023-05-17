Fan tries to invade the pitch and goes straight into a water channel: viral video

América faced Atlético San Luis in the quarterfinals of Mexico soccer at the Alfonso Lastras stadium and there was a scene that took the spotlight.

A fan of América, who was sitting in one of the stands, in the upper part, tried to enter the field but it went wrong.

Divine punishment

The man took advantage of the apparent distraction of security and ran towards the stairs to descend towards the court. But when eluding security, the attendant grabbed his foot and subtracted strength from his jump.

The fan lost his balance and fell into the water channel that divides the stands from the pitch.

The fan went viral for his frustrated attempt. Then he received the support of security personnel to be able to leave the channel.

Águilas del América qualified and will meet in the semifinal of the Mexican tournament against Chivas de Guadalajara.

