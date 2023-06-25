The euphoria of the arrival of Lionel Messi to the MLS already the USA continues to grow and is that many fans are looking forward to confirmation of the transfer of the Argentine to Inter Miami.

The desire to see the world champion in the fields of North America is so great that fans have already begun to do crazy things to see the Argentine, although not all of them turn out well, as happened to a fan who traveled more than 2 thousand kilometers to see him. but he never found out that Messi is not in the USA.

This weekend the MLS had one of the most heartbreaking images and that is that a fan boasted before the cameras that he had traveled thousands of kilometers to get to Philadelphia to witness the “debut” of Lionel Messi with Inter Miami but he got a great surprise to find out that he made the trip in vain because the Argentine was not in the United States, nor has he been signed by the Florida team and that he is on vacation.

Through social networks, the poster he carried with him was made known where he warned the Argentine that had traveled 1200 miles (approximately 2,000 kilometers) to find out but then he knew that this moment was not going to happen, ending up throwing the poster in the stands of the stadium and leaving sad.

This action quickly became a trend on social networks, because while the game was being played Philadelphia vs Inter Miami, Messi was in Argentina at Maxi Rodríguez’s farewell, two places totally. For now there is no exact date on which Messi can report to Inter Miami since his contract has not been sealed. A few days ago there was talk that he could play in July with his new team but there is no certainty of the same.

Inter Miami does not raise

Lionel Messi’s new team is going through one of the worst moments since the team’s creation. Just in their last game they lost 4-1. While in the Eastern Conference they are last in the standings with 18 games played, with 5 wins and 13 losses, if they continue like this they will not be able to reach Play Offs of this season.

The Argentine is expected to have to report in the following days. Well, although he is on vacation, he would have to agree with his new team in order to seal his debut in the MLS and possibly in the League Cup.