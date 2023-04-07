Last year it happened to Blanco, during a concert in Piazza Duomo in Milan. The bad episode has now happened to Damiano of Maneskin, while the band was performing live at the Mediolanum Forum in Assago. The frontman, who was singing very close to his fans, was groped in his private parts by a person from the audience who was in the front row.

The singer didn’t hide his disappointment, first walking away from the stage and then with a glare he looked at whoever had just harassed him. The video went viral on social media and the discussion on celebrity harassment reopened, as happened last year after the Blanco case. At the moment, Damiano has no comment on what happened.