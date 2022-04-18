In the world of token fans, every occasion is perfect for a few gifts, so you never stop pampering the community of football fans. In this scenario, Easter was nothing short of ideal for churning out various surprises for holders of digital tokens. Three in all, even inspired by the wishes of the platform users themselves.

All fulfilled

–

At the request of Socios, the fans indulged themselves with imaginative requests on the various social networks and the first winner slyly praised the admin of the company’s Twitter page: as a prize the owner of digital tokens was able to choose an Inter shirt as a gift, among the three kits of Italian champions. The second instead asked for a prize to impress a boy and the organizers of the initiative came to the rescue with free tickets for a Roma match at the Olympic stadium. Finally, the last supporter, who simply asked for the fan tokens in order to have a better chance of winning tickets for a match. Asked, got.