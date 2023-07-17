The magic of digital tokens will give to Real Sociedad fans the armband they had “designed” for their captain Mikel Oyarzabal . The design of this special collector’s item, worn by their favorite during the match played (and won) in May against Almeria, was chosen in recent months by the holders of the Basque club’s Fan Tokens, through a survey on the app by Socios.com. And now the leading international platform for fan engagement and awards has launched the second part of the initiative.

the draw

—

In fact, fans will be able to participate in the draw to win the armband signed by both the captains of their favorite team, namely Oyarzabal and Mikel Merino. An heirloom, this one, unique for several reasons. First of all because it represents, in its style, the identity of the Basque province of Guipúzkoa and its capital, San Sebastian, the city where Real Sociedad is based. Furthermore, the match against Almeria, decided by a goal from Kubo, allowed the blue-and-whites to secure fourth place in the Spanish Liga standings and thus win a place in the next Champions League, leaving an indelible memory in the hearts of their fans.