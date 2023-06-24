Some strange situations have occurred in the financial meetings of Nintendo in the past, but one of the strangest took place today. Day on which the company held its annual meeting of shareholders, which included, as usual, a question and answer session. Someone reportedly started making a “loud” speech about the perceived preferential treatment of female characters in splatoon 3 in terms of customization. This person felt that there is a lack of options for the male characters, including hairstyles and emoticons, compared to those available to his female counterparts.

NStyles, who attended the event, says the speech continued until the president of Nintendo, Shunturo Furukawa, interrupted the fan. The assistant was told that his question was too long, but this was ignored. After continuing with his speech, he finally finished and Furukawa simply said:

Thank you for your interest in playing our game. We appreciate your valuable feedback.”

Twitter user Haruikatako has come to light and claims to be the person who was at the meeting. She says that she bought a ticket from ¥512,000 which are equivalent to about $61,111.71 MXN in shares of Nintendo to be able to attend. Haruikatako previously sent letters to Nintendobut receiving no response, he bought shares in the hope of speaking directly with Nintendo. He even resold items like a OLED switch to raise money.

VGC has the following translation of Haruikatako’s comments:

“At the Nintendo shareholder meeting, I complained about the cold treatment the Nintendo guys are currently receiving. splatoon. Halfway through, they told me ‘there are other people who want to ask questions’, so the second half lasted much longer than planned, but I managed to tell them what I wanted.

