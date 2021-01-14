Fan reveals Assassin’s Creed Valhalla secret. And it is that in general the Assassin’s Creed franchise has focused both on the discovery of ancient secrets and on the murder of members of the corrupt Templar Order. From delving into the tombs of assassins in Assassin’s Creed 2 to searching for the elusive white whale in Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag, the series has always offered its fair share of diversions for players who don’t bother to stick with the story.

In Ubisoft’s latest title for the franchise, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, a secret language provided a unique mystery for fans to solve, and they eagerly took on the task. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is the first game to feature a Viking as their main assassin and enjoy the opportunity to play in the deep forests of Norse mythology. One aspect of the game is the Isu language, used by powerful beings responsible for creating the notorious Pieces of Eden. In the meantime we are waiting for the arrival of Ubisoft to Game Pass to be confirmed.

Isu’s script can be found in various locations around the world in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. In the current sections of the game, seven files with images of the Isu language can be found on Layla Hassan’s laptop. Similar Isu text found in the Collector’s Edition of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has no translation. This is precisely the secret of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla that a fan has solved. The Access the Animus YouTube channel features some talented fans who dedicated themselves to deciphering the Isu language.

They not only deciphered the language, but they also they explained in their video how any fan can use their system to decipher the Isu script. Although words in the Isu language can be written with different symbols but have the same meaning, once the seven files were translated on Layla’s laptop, they contained key phrases and words that can be used to decrypt secrets in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Collector’s Edition.

After watching a few minutes of the translation process, it is clear that the Access the Animus team has some history with language study. Ultimately, they decipher the secret words from the soundtrack CD in the Collector’s Editionas well as the words on the game box and the included art prints.