finally the movie Mario It has been released in theaters, and that has made the specialized media give it its score, which was really surprising but in a negative way. And now that some fans have already been able to take a look at the film, they have made their opinion known on rating pages such as the well-known Rotten Tomatoes.

Currently on the page it is stated that the film has a 97%which is almost perfect, it even slightly exceeds the opinions that fans have for both tapes that came from sonic. Many argue that the fanservice is the best, the story meets the audience to which it is directed, as well as the animation of illumination Studios it’s on another level.

Here are some fan comments:

Mike: Great adaptation with a ton of references/Easter eggs for longtime fans. It didn’t completely blow me away, but it’s definitely one of the best video game adaptations of all time. Courtney L.: Very nostalgic all-encompassing game – loved it! Only feedback is that the start could have been a bit shorter. Juanita R: I loved the details and memories of old school music and games. I loved the story. I loved the references to Mario Kart. I loved how I felt like I was fully experiencing the game. It put a lot of focus on Mario and Luigi in Brooklyn versus Mario land. Overall fun, visually great, and compelling. Siona: Absolutely phenomenal. I’m not even a Mario fan, I know, but this was insanely fun. great music, laughs, such a cute and neat story. great for everyone. Genaro: At age 30, his first system was an N64, but he also owned a Super Nintendo at home. This movie was full of eggs from the east and references to my childhood. At first, I was very skeptical of the voice cast for some of the characters. In the end, it worked out. Everyone was terrific. If you’re looking for a good family movie to watch, or if you’re like me and want to experience gaming nostalgia. You won’t be disappointed with this. Now I just want Nintendo to make more movies with some of their other characters from the game or Luigi’s Mansion!

Remember that Super Mario Bros. The Movie is available in theaters.

Via: Rotten Tomatoes

Editor’s note: It seems that things are quite mixed between the specialized critics and the fans, but we agree that the film is not perfect and it is not a disaster either. It is the bad of this time that what is considered good must be a masterpiece and the bad a disaster, the middle points do not exist today.