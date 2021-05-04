NAccording to club legend Thierry Henry, Daniel Ek, head of music streaming market leader Spotify, has expressed his interest in buying Arsenal FC. “He has already contacted us and said that he has collected the funds to make sure that he can make a good offer,” said the 43-year-old Frenchman at Sky Sports on Monday evening, referring to the previous owners. “You have to listen to this. Many people want the owner out. We’re trying to come up with a solution that involves the fans and brings back the club’s DNA. “

Most recently, Ek had signaled his interest in buying the London club and announced on Twitter that he would “throw his hat in the ring” if the previous owners wanted to sell. However, a week ago Stan Kroenke announced in a joint statement with his son Josh that he did not want to do this. In the past few days there have been “speculations about a possible purchase offer. We stand one hundred percent to Arsenal and will not sell any shares in the club, “it said at the time. No offers have been received either.

Henry played for Arsenal from 1999 to 2007 and again in 2012 and supports Ek in its endeavors. “I think it will take a long time and it will not be easy if it happens at all. I want to emphasize one thing: Daniel will not go away, he will wait for it and see if they want to sell. “



Club legend: Thierry Henry has his own statue in front of the Arsenal stadium.

:



Image: Reuters





Arsenal was one of the twelve founding members of the Super League, which recently announced a league that would compete with the Champions League, but then abandoned these plans. Then there were fan protests in front of the Emirates Stadium. Numerous Arsenal supporters called for Kroenke’s withdrawal because of his support for the Super League. “Kroenke out” and “We want our arsenal back,” shouted the fans among other things.