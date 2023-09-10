The past was a source of inspiration in writing the current regulations. To reduce the aerodynamic sensitivity of the cars, the FIA ​​and Formula 1 looked back to the cars of the late ’70s, which brought the exploitation of ground effect to a new level through the Venturi channels in the bottom. However, there was also another gimmick of the time taken into consideration for the new era of the Circus. This is the fan of the Brabham BT46, which generated aerodynamic load by sucking air from the bottom. If at the time it was safety concerns that decreed the end of the gimmick, under the new regulations the doubts were linked to the show.

The Brabham BT46

It was 1978 when Brabham presented itself at the Swedish Grand Prix with a decidedly particular single-seater, destined to enter the hearts of enthusiasts. In fact, the BT46 mounts a powerful rear fan, whose suction capacity manages to accelerate the air under the car. The depression that is created under the floor creates a monstrous aerodynamic load, so much so that with the fan on the Brabham is sucked towards the ground even when stationary. For his BT46, Gordon Murray takes inspiration from the Chaparral 2J, a futuristic American sports prototype equipped with a double rear fan. It is to the English terminology that we owe the nickname FanCarliterally “fan car”.

The fan-powered Brabham made its debut in the 1978 Swedish Grand Prix. By order of Ecclestone, both BT46s competed in qualifying on hard tires and with a full tank of petrol. However, the tactic is not enough to hide the potential of the creature Murraywhich also thus qualifies in second and third position respectively with Watson and Lauda. It was the Austrian who took the victory in the race, taking advantage of Andretti’s retirement.

To date, that remains the only appearance of a fan car in Formula 1. A chorus of protest arose from rival teams, but the final ruling came from the Federation. The BT46 is banned for safety concerns, including the ejection of rocks and debris from the fan in the direction of the pursuers. The FanCar However, they have never abandoned the collective imagination, so much so that they are back current in the drafting of the 2022 regulations.

The missed suggestion

The aim for the current regulations was to reduce the vortices generated by the single-seaters, to facilitate the possibilities of chasing and overtaking. In doing so, however, the FIA ​​and Formula 1 had to come up with a solution to compensate for the loss of downforce and performance. In the end the choice fell on the Venturi channels and the ground effect, but among the proposals evaluated there was no lack of a new generation of FanCar.

Nikolas Tombazis, head of the FIA’s single-seater division, explained to FormulaPassion the reasons that led to rejecting the idea: “Fan cars have never been used continuously. In addition to the Brabham there was the Chaparral 2J and an experimental car ran at Goodwood this year too. They are very interesting engineering projects. However, when they go into the hands of the thousand engineers of Ferrari, Mercedes or Red Bull, we don’t know where they can get to. We must be cautious when evaluating these roads.”

The concern was that a development race could begin with an outcome that was difficult to predict. Furthermore, we wanted to avoid reducing the category to an engineering competition in which the winner would be whoever created the best fan. “In general, we are careful not to create performance gaps or battle zones that are not easily controllable”the thoughts of Tombazis. “Also for this we are against reintroducing blower exhausts, which meant that the development of the engine influenced the aerodynamic one. Battle areas were created that were so strong that they risked compromising the competitiveness of the championship.”

If for the Brabham BT46 safety had been decisive for its ban, the spectacle instead meant that the return of the FanCar remains an unfinished suggestion. The FIA’s line is that of a better balance between technique and entertainment, where the development of the cars does not go to the detriment of the balance on the track. “We must remember that Formula 1 is not a sport for the enjoyment of those who design the cars, even if there are those who like it, including me. There is a responsibility also towards the fans”concludes Tombazis.