Visiting the house of 'Ugly Betty' is one of the tourist plans of those who travel to Bogotá. This legendary home where Beatriz Pinzón Solano, the protagonist of the story, lived, is a place greatly admired for its European style, for witnessing many scenes that were popular and even for romantic conversations between Armando and Betty.

The place still retains its light blue tone in combination with a shade of royal blue. Betty's house is located on Carrera 18A with Calle 43 A in the Santa Teresita neighborhood, in the town of Teusaquillo.

In addition to being able to go to this iconic place in Bogotá to take photos and see Betty's house, you can also enjoy delicious sweets, coffees or juices, since it works as a cafeteria.

At the 'Ugly Betty' house you can also purchase items alluding to the popular soap opera.

On the other hand, on the site they sell items with iconic phrases from Betty or other characters, such as “The devil is a pig,” which was popularized by Hermes Pinzón Solano, Betty's father; and also “Six semesters of finance in San Marino”, which Patricia Fernández immortalized.

Also, in the kitchen you can find a mural with the image of Betty hugging Don Armando, without a doubt a perfect place to take many photographs to remember. The best of all is that entry to Betty's house is completely free and it opens its doors from Monday to Saturday from 9:30 am to 5:00 pm. On holidays it is closed.

Many Colombians and tourists visit the house of 'Ugly Betty' every day. Photo: X/arKMaxx

'Betty, la fea' became one of the most watched soap operas in the world

The Colombian soap opera, created by Fernando Gaitán, has transcended time and is one of the most successful in the history of Colombian television. It aired in more than 180 countries and was dubbed into 25 languages. Even in other nations such as India or South Korea, up to 28 adaptations were made.

'Ugly Betty' was released 25 years ago and is still broadcast on the RCN channel, as well as on streaming platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

Other milestones that the soap opera achieved more than 20 years ago

In addition to its popularity around the world, 'Ugly Betty' achieved important recognition. For example, in 2001 television production received 11 nominations for the TVyNovelas awards, of which it won 10 statuettes.

The character of Betty has been described as great and inspiring for her unique characterization, combined with a personality that defies prototypes. This woman with large glasses and very particular bangs showed a world of inequalities in which beauty can be a mechanism of power or discrimination.

Now, 'Ugly Betty' will return to television with a new adaptation titled 'Yo soy Betty, la fea', which will be broadcast on Amazon Prime Video and produced in collaboration with RCN television.