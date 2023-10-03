A Tokyo-based robot maker is selling a pilotable mecha robot which looks like it came straight out of Mobile Suit Gundam or Armored Core. The cost? Alone 3 million dollars.

We are talking about Archax, named after a winged dinosaur believed to be Earth’s first bird. It is a four-wheeled battery-powered robot produced by Tsubame Industries. The robot, which can be driven by a person from inside the steel cockpit in his chest, is approximately four and a half meters tall, weighs 3.5 tonnes and can switch between standing robot mode and “vehicle” that can move at speeds of up to 9.6 kilometers per hour.

Archax’s articulation points and maneuverability are controlled via joystick and pedals and its cockpit is equipped with four screens connected to nine cameras outside the cockpit to show future pilots their surroundings, Reuters reported. According to Anime New Network, the cockpit is also equipped with air conditioning. The robot is available in six colors: Sapphire Blue, Pearl White, Spark Red, Atlantis Green and Midnight Purple.