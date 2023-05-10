A few days after the great premiere of “Fast and Furious X” —one of the most successful sagas of recent years— a financial web portal generated great expectations among fans of the well-known franchise of action by offering $1,000 if they meet the challenge of seeing the nine movies which features award-winning actor Vin Diesel among its protagonists. Do you want to participate? We provide you with all the information.

The website Finance Buzz specializes in providing financial information to help people improve their economic situation, after providing valuable advice on investments, budgeting, savings, insurance, real estate, taxes and more. Along the same lines, it offers free tools that can be used by users, as well as promotions and offers. On this occasion, it offers a great opportunity before the premiere of “Fast and furious X”.

YOU CAN SEE: Jimin from BTS in “Fast and Furious 10”: look at the k-pop idol in the trailer for “Angel Pt.1”

What does it consist of?

Although the proposal made by Finance Buzz It seems simple, it is not enough just to sit down and do a marathon with the nine films. The website is looking for people to identify the damage caused by car accidents and which cars are damaged. In addition to this, they also demand to know if the number of vehicles destroyed increases or decreases throughout the films.

The web portal aims to collect this information to recognize the impact of insurance on reckless driving in movies.

If you want to win the $1,000, the first step is to enter the website https://financebuzz.com/fast-furious-binge-watch and show that you can watch the movies, either by streaming or DVD until May 19, the date the feature film is released in a large number of countries.

What is “Fast and Furious” about?

It is a saga of action movies focused on car racing, robberies and chases that has Vin Diesel among its main characters. Throughout each installment the plot evolved and they went from illegal races to millionaire robberies, with impressive scenes of action and persecution, such as fights, races with luxury cars and stunts, accompanied by scenes that mix comedy and emotion, highlighting values ​​such as friendship, loyalty and family unity. As expected, the franchise raises millions of dollars not only from its streams, but from the sale of video games, toys, clothing and car accessories.

YOU CAN SEE: “Fast X”: when is “Fast and Furious 10” released and how to see the trailer in the United States?

“Fast X”: film cast

In this installment, different actors who have appeared throughout the franchise will be present, as well as new faces. Below are the names of the actors that make up the main cast of “Fast X”:

Michelle Rodriguez

Charlize Theron

Tyrese Gibson

ludacris

jordan brewster

Jason Momoa

Daniela Melchior

Brie Larson

alan richson

Rita Moreno.

#Fan #quotFast #furiousquot #Website #offers #watch #entire #saga