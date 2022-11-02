For some strange reason, there is no lack of fans who hope to see a crossover between chainsaw man Y SPY x FAMILY. If someone knows both series, he knows that it is somewhat complicated.

Especially because not only the times of both series are different but also their approaches. But that doesn’t stop some from letting their imaginations run wild, like a Chinese fan named Tian Zi Yuan, who used video editing to make it happen.

That’s why he posted his creation on Weibo. There she is based on the episodes in which Anya Forger meets Bond, the Forger family dog.

But he replaces him with Pochita, Denji’s demon that ends up fused with him and turns him into chainsaw man.

This is how Anya acquires the abilities of the Chainsaw Demon and begins to eliminate various villains from the anime world to make the series’ Operation Strix a reality.

The ultimate goal of this is to prevent war between nations and obtain world peace. The video in question is full of cameos, like from the series of Pokemon, Digimon Y Naruto.

But when Anya uses the powers of chainsaw man this crossover with SPY x FAMILY everything ends up overboard. To the degree that little Forger faces villains from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, jujutsu kaisen, Dragon Ball Z and other powerful enemies.

Where to watch and how often do Chainsaw Man and SPY x FAMILY episodes come out?

The episodes of chainsaw man Y SPY x FAMILY, at least Latin America, can be seen through the same video on demand platform, Crunchyroll. They just have very different opening times and days.

In the case of chainsaw man the premiere of its new episodes is every Tuesday starting at 11:00 am The latter according to the time in central Mexico, so in other countries you have to adjust the time in the respective zone.

As to SPY x FAMILYthe premieres of its episodes are on Saturdays starting at 10:30 am, again based on Mexico City time.

The irony of this animation is that according to the facts of that part of the story of SPY x FAMILY little Anya can’t see the future but Bond can.

So without his help he couldn’t save Loid Forger’s life where he doesn’t need strength but intelligence to act.

With information from Twitter users @tanijrou Y @asakurakii as well as of CBR.