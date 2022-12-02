In its traditional section “it went viral on networks” today we present something that many would like at home: a jacuzzi in the shape of a PS1 that can make you spend one of the most relaxing moments after working from 9 in the morning to 7 at night.

This beautiful jacuzzi in the shape of a PlayStation 1 was shared on social networks by several accounts, so many that we no longer know which is the original source, so we are going to use the following one to give you a good idea of ​​what to expect.

The first thing you should know is that this “hot tub” has the shape of the first Sony console and includes the power, reset, and the one that opens the tray to put the discs in. This last space is where you can enjoy the water and it is designed for four people.

In the background of this piece that many will want to emulate, it is possible to appreciate the triangle, square, circle and cross figures that are characteristic of the video game brand.

To illuminate this PlayStation-shaped jacuzzi, led spotlights were used, which are on the perimeter of the console and also around the buttons. The only thing that would be needed is the logo of the console and also that of Sony.

Now, the reactions of the players are mixed. For example, we see several comments saying that they are afraid of being trapped by the lid, which certainly sounds crazy.

What do you think? Do you like the idea of ​​a Jacuzzi in the form of a PlayStation? Do you think they are encouraged to make other models or something similar?