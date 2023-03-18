Fan kisses a stranger while her boyfriend goes to the bathroom: ‘Infidel hunting camera’

The celebration of Saint Patrick’s Day has historically left indelible images in North America. This year, while the holiday is commemorated, one of the most striking has to do with the ‘Kiss Cam’ of a stadium that has been classified as a ‘infidel hunter’. Everything, because of a striking video in which it is seen that a woman decides to kiss a stranger while her boyfriend goes to the bathroom. And the best happens when the latter returns.

‘Unfaithful in the stadium’

In a game of the National Hockey League, which was played at the Rogers Arena, in the city of Vancouver, the ‘Kiss Cam’ focused on a woman and a man who were separated by a chair, initially empty.

After the pressure of seeing himself on the screen, and the encouragement of the public, the woman decided to launch herself to kiss the stranger.



Then, when a couple of seconds passed, the camera focused on them again, but the protagonist’s boyfriend was making his appearance. There, the bustle of the public and the bewilderment of the ‘newcomer’.

“Infidel in the stadium”, “Camera cazafideles” and “Poor man” are some of the most popular comments on the recording that has become a trend in recent hours.

