after the defeat of the national team Portugal versus Georgia 2-0 this Wednesday in the Euro Cup, there was a particular event that has gone viral on social networks.

Winner on penalties in the play-off against Greece, debutant at Euro 2024, competitive from start to finish, Georgia went even further, surpassed all imagined limits, defeated Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo and flew at full speed, between apotheosis, to the round of 16 to challenge Spain. She is one of the best third in the group. In fact, she is the best in that position next to the Netherlands.

The Georgian Khvicha KvarstkheliaNaples player and MVP of the match against Portugal, revealed that he exchanged his shirt with that of Cristiano Ronaldo, whom he has a lot of respect for and considers one of the best in the world.

“I’m taking Cristiano Ronaldo’s shirt. It’s the best day for Georgian fans because no one believed we would beat Portugal, but this is where the strength of the team lies, because with only 1% probability this team fights,” he declared in the post-match press conference.

However, the viral event of the match occurred when the Portuguese team was leaving the field, upset by the defeat, and a fan rushed onto the field.

In a strange movement, The fan flies towards Ronaldo with his legs in front, before being neutralized by security.

Ronaldo was paralyzed and surprised by the gesture of the fan who fell and rolled down the stairs that lead to the interior of the stage.

According to some reports from the European press, the fan was injured in the fall and had to be hospitalized, as reported by La vanguard de España.

