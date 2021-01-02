Russian fan Mikhail Ivkin, who was found guilty of riots in Marseille during the 2016 European Championship and sentenced to three years in prison, returned to Russia on Friday 1 January. This was announced in her Telegram channel by a member of the Public Chamber of the Russian Federation Maria Butina.

“Misha Ivkin is with us again! The fight for Pasha Kosova continues, ”she wrote and attached a photo with a fan to the post.

The plane with a fan on board landed at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport at 22:40.

Since 2018, Ivkin has been in custody in France. He was recently detained in the administrative detention center in Nîmes. As reported Sport24, negotiations on deportation were conducted with the prefecture and with the center itself. The process sped up when Ivkin offered to pay the costs of his return on his own.

On December 14, a jury in France sentenced Russians Mikhail Ivkin and Pavel Kosov to three and 10 years in prison.

On December 11, it was reported that the French prosecutor’s office demanded five and 15 years in prison for the Russians, accused of attacking and seriously injuring English fan Andrew Bache.

The jury trial itself began on 7 December. The Russians are being held in prisons in Marseille, they were detained at the request of the French authorities in February 2018 in Munich.

Ivkin’s defender Julien Pinnelly noted that the Russian had never belonged to an aggressive group of fans, was not a bully and is the father of a family with no criminal record in Russia.

The 51-year-old Englishman sustained severe head injuries and the left half of his body was paralyzed.

The match between the national teams of Russia and England at the European Championship – 2016, which took place in Marseille on June 11 and ended in a 1: 1 draw, was marked by mass riots and fights between English and Russian fans before the meeting in the city center, as well as after the final whistle at the stadium and outside of it. Then 20 Russian football fans were deported, and three Russians – Alexei Yerunov, Sergei Gorbachev and Nikolai Morozov – in 2016, by a court decision, have already received sentences of one to two years in prison.