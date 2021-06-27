The transformation of the Super Saiyan Phase 4 is one of the powers most loved by the public, although the official anime refuses to give it the opportunity to see this power become canon. Fortunately, fans of Akira Toriyama’s work have been given the task of giving Gohan this power through an illustration.

Recently, the artist known as Erren Van Duine shared an illustration where we can see Gohan reach the power of Super Saiyan Phase 4. Although Goku’s son has not achieved this ability in a canonical way, the card game of Dragon ball heroes he did show us this character with the transformation, something that this fan has decided to interpret.

Unfortunately, at the moment there is no animation by Toei Animation, canon or not, which shows Gohan under the power of the Super Saiyan 4. However, considering that Super Dragon Ball Heroes has been in charge of fulfilling the craziest dream of hundreds of fans, it seems that this is only a matter of time.

Via: Erren van duine