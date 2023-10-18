With two goals scored by Lionel Messi in the first time, Argentina defeated P 0-2 at home this Thursdayeru and reaffirmed itself with a perfect campaign in the leadership of the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup. Twelve points out of a possible twelve and with three rivals as immediate pursuers, five away.

With Messi playing the 90 minutes, Argentina achieved an important victory against a weak Peruvian team, which is sinking into the basement of the World Cup.

(Is VAR the worst enemy of the Colombian National Team? A chilling fact would confirm it)(Children of Shakira and Piqué left school in Miami: this is the strong situation>)

Argentina reached 12 points in first place in the tie, followed by Uruguay, Brazil and Venezuela with 7. Peru continued in ninth place with one unit.

“At the game level I think we grew. After winning the World Cup, we are confident, very loose, more united and firm. Hopefully we can continue growing,” he said

Messi after the game.

“If there is a good group and a good atmosphere in the locker room, things are much easier. We enjoy playing and spending time together,” added the Argentine captain.

“We will face the next games in the same way. The rivals will make it difficult for us, but we will always play the same way,” said the coach. Lionel Scaloni at a press conference.

“The most important thing is that Messi is healthy. He manages the minutes alone,” said the coach.

In the end, a fan entered the field after bypassing stadium security and tried to go after Messi, the goal was to take a photo with the Argentine star, but he couldn’t.

The Peruvian goalkeeper, Pedro Gallese, He intervened and prevented the fan from reaching where Messi was.

The goalkeeper took his cell phone and threw it away, as seen in the video.

(South American eliminatory: how is the next date played? Schedules, matches and TV)