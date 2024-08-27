An unscheduled event, to say the least, curious during the last stop of Mahmood’s summer tour. We are in Roccella Jonica, in Calabria. The singer of Tuta Gold suspended his performance for a few minutes for a fun sketch with a fan, who honored him with a delicious gift: 700 grams of Calabrian ‘nduja preserved in a cooler bag.

What caught Mahmood’s attention was a sign displayed by a fan during the performance in the evocative setting of the theater at the Castle: “In 2022 I brought you a portrait, today I bring you some ‘nduja”. A message that the artist could not ignore, to the amazement and laughter of the audience. “I was in Sicily for two days, now here. I’m going back to Milan and I’ll be an ox”, Mahmood joked, always ready to give himself to his people: “I’m just eating… There is no limit to food”.

Very diligently, the boy had stored the famous Calabrian sausage in a cooler bag, to prevent it from spoiling in the heat. “Did you put it in the cooler bag? How do you do that? Give it to me at the end, otherwise it will heat up! What, are you giving me the cooler bag? Are you giving it to me? It’s 700 grams of ‘nduja!”, the singer continued, amused. The fan then gave Mahmood’s staff the welcome gift. The video immediately went viral on social media. It’s not the first time that similar episodes have happened at his concerts. A few days earlier, in Sicily, a fan had given him some ricotta cannoli, while on another occasion the artist had started playing “rock, paper, scissors” with a member of the audience to decide which song to sing.