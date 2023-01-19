The organization of the FAN FUTURA FEST delivered this week 3,750 euros to Ecologistas en Acción for projects to recover and protect the flora and fauna of the Mar Menor. This is the first and only festival within the Region of Murcia with a sustainable event certificate, and within its commitments to the environment, in addition to responsible production or scientific dissemination through its parallel activities in collaboration with the UMU and the UPCT, there is the action area called ‘Positive Legacy’. It consists of two lines of work: 1) Compensation of the carbon footprint of the festival (the footprint is measured and certified by the auditors, ANSE quantifies the planting to be carried out, and said planting is carried out by the festival in the FAN FUTURA Park in San Javier). And 2) Monetary contribution to projects for the recovery of flora and fauna of the Mar Menor.

three locations



In 2022 Ecologistas en Acción carried out actions to improve the environment in the Protected Landscape Open Spaces and Islands of the Mar Menor and Place of Community Interest Open Spaces and Islands of the Mar Menor (LIC ES6200006), in three locations: Paraje de Bocarrambla (Los Alcázares) . Lengua de Vaca and Las Amoladeras (Cartagena). At the proposal of the representatives and organizers of FAN FUTURA, in 2022 a series of actions were carried out, which during 2023 will be reinforced along the same lines, whose objective is to support the recovery of the Mar Menor through activities to improve the environment and raise awareness in the that involves the citizenry.

Through ‘Positive Legacy’ it is sought that the impulse generated in each celebration of the festival has an impact on the environment and the surroundings of the Mar Menor throughout the year. In the 2023 edition, efforts will be focused on giving continuity and reinforcing the projects for the recovery of the flora and fauna of the Mar Menor carried out by Ecologists in Action Region of Murcia, such as the cleaning and restoration of habitats, raising awareness about the importance of the flora and fauna present in the Protected Landscape Open Spaces and islands of the Mar Menor, as well as raising awareness of the important ecosystem services they provide to society, as reported by those responsible for the organization in the Region of Murcia. Last year the contribution of FAN FUTURA was 2,420 euros.