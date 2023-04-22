Friday, April 21, 2023, 9:15 p.m.



FAN FUTURA FEST, the largest urban and electronic music festival in the Region, gave oxygen to its new edition this Friday, which arrives in San Javier on July 28 and 29. The forest that FAN FUTURA began to plant last year in Santiago de la Ribera added 42 hackberries, one of the species with the greatest capacity to absorb carbon dioxide that is involved in the greenhouse effect and global warming.

The festival has not only looked this year towards the Latin trap of Anuel AA or the singer Mora, who lead the bill, but has programmed parallel activities aimed at raising environmental awareness and scientific dissemination, especially linked to marine life and the Mar Menor, for which it has reached agreements with the University of Murcia and the Polytechnic University of Cartagena. “It is the only festival audited in terms of sustainability and with a sustainable event certificate in the Murcia region,” highlights the director of Sustainability at FFF, José Manuel Jiménez Romera.

This year, Ysy A, Delaossa, Cupido, Belén Aguilera, La Zowi, Gloosito, Rusowsky and Choclock, among other artists, will step on the stage of the Villano Antillano sports center. For the organization of the event, which attracts more than 30,000 people, energy saving measures and reduction of water consumption, waste recycling, minimal use of plastics and use of biodegradable materials are applied.

“The festival complements the offer of festivals in San Javier, with already consolidated jazz and theater festivals, and we were missing one of alternative music, which has been very well received,” said the mayor, José Miguel Luengo. The festival has already sold more than 12,000 tickets and its promoters hope to far exceed last year’s influx of public, which is why this year the number of trees planted is increasing to offset the greater carbon footprint. With the 42 hackberry trees planted this Friday, especially the children and young people of San Javier, the FAN FUTURA forest is now made up of 56 trees. «It is a good commitment of the festival and of the young people. You can have a good time, but always thinking about leaving things better than how we found them,” said Luengo.

The organization summoned from its social networks those who wanted to contribute to the planting in the park located at the intersection of Cabo Huertas and Cabo de Gata streets. For the planting of the FAN FUTURA forest, they have the collaboration of the Estrella de Levante Foundation and the San Javier City Council.