New trends and musical genres are led by Generation Z and, as a consequence of this, Fan Futura Fest celebrates its third edition on July 28 and 29 in San Javier. Fans of the future of music will gather in the Region of Murcia to celebrate the third edition of the festival, which is characterized by its diversity, breadth and musical disruption.

In this third edition, artists such as Anuel AA, Mora, Villano Antillano, YSY A, Young Miko, Delaossa, Belén Aguilera, La Zowi, Rusowski, Cariño, Juicy Bae, Orslok, Jose de las Heras and Saramalacara, among many other artists and DJs like Los Xavales, Vickilicious, Yosef, Nusar 3000 and Jota Maro, among others, make up the Line-up of the third edition of the FAN FUTURA FEST.

The festival is located in the San Javier Municipal Sports Center. A 25,000 m2 venue where the main stages will be housed, surrounded by large and leafy green areas. Halfway between the Santiago de la Ribera beach and the main venue, the public will find the camping area. This is another of the great claims of the festival, a campsite with 35,000 m2 of natural shade, in the Pinada de San Blas de San Javier.

Fan Futura Fest was born in February 2020 by the hand of the new generation of public who could not enjoy the festival experiences during the period of sanitary restrictions, a stage in which a new wave of artists who know very well the tastes of the public of his generation.

The festival was presented in its beginnings with a surprising proposal where the programming of new generation artists was completed with reflections on sustainability, environmental awareness actions and other parallel activities. Thus, it became the precursor of a tsunami of new festivals that are conceived directly by and for the new generations, whose artists who were part of the initial posters of the festival, today are part of the ‘line up’ of the main festivals. in Spain.

In addition, as a result of the values ​​on which the festival is based and as a measure of social co-responsibility, FAN FUTURA FEST is certified by Eventsost as a Sustainable Festival, for its commitment to the sustainable production of the festival, its parallel activities focused on awareness of sustainability in the marine environment, and its positive legacy (through the planting of trees after each edition, in the park recently named Bosque Fan Futura, in San Javier, to offset its footprint, and through donations to projects to recover the flora and fauna of the Minor Sea).