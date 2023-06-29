Fan fight ends with brutal beatings to a woman, in the Gold Cup, video

A viral video shows the moment in which two fans attack another fan in a match Mexico vs. Gold Cup Honduras, regardless of the presence of a woman, who receives several of the blows.

In the video you can see how these two subjects throw their fists indiscriminately, and when the woman intercedes to protect the man who accompanies her, she receives brutal blows from these men.

On social networks, many comments of repudiation were generated for the actions of these two fans who did not measure the consequences.

The match had another series of episodes of violence between fans in other sectors of the stadium.

Mexico had a lucky debut in the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup by beating Honduras 4-0 on Sunday in the first round of Group B, held at the NRG stadium.

from Houston, Texas.

Luis Romo made it 1-0 for El Tri just after 49 seconds with a shot from outside the area that surprised the Honduran goalkeeper, Luis ‘Buba’ López. Romo was also in charge of making it 2-0 with a header from point-blank range at 23. At 52, Orbelín Pineda seized the ball in the last quarter of the field, took the pressure off

of the central defenders Devron García and Luis Vega and defined the 3-0 with a frontal shot. Luis Chávez increased the lead to 4-0 at 63 with a touch

left-footed inside the area.

In the debut of their interim coach Jaime Lozano, Mexico was the leader of Group B with three points and a difference of four goals in favor.

SPORTS

