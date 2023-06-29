Thursday, June 29, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Fan fight ends with brutal beatings to a woman, in the Gold Cup, video

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 29, 2023
in Sports
0
Fan fight ends with brutal beatings to a woman, in the Gold Cup, video

Close


Close

Mexico

Fans from Mexico and Honduras.

Fans from Mexico and Honduras.

The video of the violent aggression in the Mexico vs. Honduras.

A viral video shows the moment in which two fans attack another fan in a match Mexico vs. Gold Cup Honduras, regardless of the presence of a woman, who receives several of the blows.

In the video you can see how these two subjects throw their fists indiscriminately, and when the woman intercedes to protect the man who accompanies her, she receives brutal blows from these men.

See also  Al Hilal accelerates for Verratti: meeting in Paris

On social networks, many comments of repudiation were generated for the actions of these two fans who did not measure the consequences.

The match had another series of episodes of violence between fans in other sectors of the stadium.

Mexico had a lucky debut in the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup by beating Honduras 4-0 on Sunday in the first round of Group B, held at the NRG stadium.
from Houston, Texas.

Luis Romo made it 1-0 for El Tri just after 49 seconds with a shot from outside the area that surprised the Honduran goalkeeper, Luis ‘Buba’ López. Romo was also in charge of making it 2-0 with a header from point-blank range at 23. At 52, Orbelín Pineda seized the ball in the last quarter of the field, took the pressure off
of the central defenders Devron García and Luis Vega and defined the 3-0 with a frontal shot. Luis Chávez increased the lead to 4-0 at 63 with a touch
left-footed inside the area.

See also  A-1 female, Scandicci takes the derby and Busto beats Cuneo

In the debut of their interim coach Jaime Lozano, Mexico was the leader of Group B with three points and a difference of four goals in favor.

SPORTS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Fan #fight #ends #brutal #beatings #woman #Gold #Cup #video

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Disney Illusion Island Story Trailer | Atomix

Disney Illusion Island Story Trailer | Atomix

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result