TV actor Shoaib Ibrahim started the new year with the Ask Me Anything session with fans. During this time, a fan expressed his desire to marry Shoaib to his wife Deepika Kakkar. However, Shoaib very fondly explained to Fan that no one can separate Deepika from him.

Shoaib Malik wrote, “Brother, she is mine in this birth; if it happens next, then do some good deeds, then someone will get inshallah like Deepika because Deepika will still be mine.” Asked what you want from the year 2021, then he said that Allah has given peace and lots of love in our family, just keep it all.

Let us know that recently Deepika shared a photo of her in which she had a tattoo named Shoika in her hand. Explain that Shoaika is the name associated with Shoaib and Deepika.

Earlier, Shoaib had a Q&A session with fans on Instagram. During this session, the user asked him, “Khuda na khasta, if ever such situation comes and you have to choose one of the wife and parents, what will you do?” In response, Shoaib wrote, ” ‘Don’t worry, this situation will never come. If you want to ask questions, then ask something good.