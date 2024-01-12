When talking about Christopher Nolan, names like Batman: The Dark Knight, Inception, Amnesia and now Oppenheimerbut without a doubt, one of the greatest successes that have been created is Tenet, a film that today remains one of the most striking in the world. And although it is enjoyed by the audience, there are people who have not fully understood certain parts of the work, even the end with its scenes that can lend themselves to interpretation.

In fact, there are big fans of the director and one called James Carman, 23 years oldhas reached such a point of fanaticism that he created a series of presentations of PowerPoint in order to explain absolutely everything that happened in the aforementioned film. Something that would be fine if she showed it to another person who wants to discover the secrets behind the film, but in this case it has been revealed to none other than the girl she went out with for an apparently romantic date.

The presentation is called Tenet for Dummies, which is made up of 29 presentations of this application. Microsoft in which it is explained in the simplest way possible, since there are certain symbolisms that are not understood with the first view of the tape, which is why the user began to review frame by frame and dialogue by dialogue. He even wanted to document the date with the girl, recording the conversation process in which they review the presentations on the tape.

Here the video:

Alright fine, here's me on a date giving my Tenet powerpoint presentation. https://t.co/k4od6Cn5kh pic.twitter.com/KGAjq5v3jb — Jason Carman (@jasonjoyride) January 7, 2024

Something worth mentioning is the fact that the girl knew about the recording of all this material, she even helped find the nicest moments to include in the final material, which was uploaded with full consent to social networks as shown. see above this paragraph. In the end, people have thought that it is an original way to impress girls, although they did not rule out that it was a rather nerdy method to socialize, although in the case of Nolanthere is not that much of a problem.

Remember that Tenet It is available on streaming platforms.

Via: Twitter

Editor's note: It's a pretty outlandish idea, but I don't think many would have really thought of it. So at least it gets the point on the originality part. That's something.