From: Lisa Mahnke

After an attempted assassination attempt on Donald Trump, a supporter captures the dramatic scenes. The relief in the hospital is palpable.

Butler – The dramatic moments in which Republican politician Donald Trump was taken to a hospital after an assassination attempt were captured by a Trump supporter. A disturbing video documents how the Secret Service secures the hospital entrance. Surprisingly and to the relief of those present, Trump enters the hospital on his own.

Rick Foerster, who recorded the video, said at the beginning of the recording: “President Trump was just shot … and they just brought him here.” He later added in an interview with FoxNews added: “He walked alone and I got emotional because I expected him to be dead or that they were carrying him.”

Donald Trump only received a graze on his ear. © picture alliance/dpa/AP | Gene J. Puskar

Lucky coincidence: Couple narrowly missed attempted assassination of Donald Trump

Rick Foerster and his wife Karen had VIP tickets for the campaign event and would have sat in the front row directly behind Trump on July 13. Foerster, a longtime fan, said he has attended every Trump event within a 100-mile radius since 2015. To secure the best seats, the couple arrived at 9 a.m., even though the event was not scheduled to start until 5 p.m.

A lucky coincidence saved the couple from worse: the high temperatures of over 36 degrees Celsius took their toll on Karen, so she and Rick Foerster were taken to the hospital shortly before the speech began. There, Rick soon learned about the attack on Trump. If they had stayed, the consequences could have been more than just dehydration. In the incident, a man in the audience was killed and two other people were injured.

After assassination attempt: Trump fan worries about his Republican idol

However, Rick Foerster’s thoughts were mainly focused on Trump: “And I’m just desperate, and maybe six minutes go by and we hear these loud sirens.” Karen already suspected that the republican was taken to this hospital. When a motorcade arrived, everyone rushed to the window.

Despite the noticeable relief of the hospital staff, the Secret Service is now under great pressure. Although Donald Trump only suffered a graze, the security service is being heavily criticized for not discovering the assassin in time. (lismah)