Tijuana, Baja California.- The game of the Bulls of Tijuana vs. the Pirates of Campeche of the Mexican Baseball League (LMB) was terminated on Friday in the eighth inning after a fan died at the Nelson Barrera stadium in the city of Tijuana, Baja California.

Yesterday, Friday, May 26, Civil Protection informed the party organizers about the fainting of a person in the stadium in the bathroom area, so the game was finished to do the corresponding investigations.

He Campeche Club He issued his condolences to the person’s relatives through social networks:

“The Piratas de Campeche Baseball Club deeply regrets the death of ARP and sends its deepest condolences to his family and friends. Campeche baseball is in mourning for the loss of a fan who came to witness a sporting spectacle that unites us as a society and that helps us to catalyze our emotions. Rest in peace ARP”

This Saturday the series will continue between bulls and pirates at the Nelson Barrera Stadium at 5:00 p.m.