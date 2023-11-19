Home page World

Since March, Taylor Swift has been filling stadiums all over the world with her “Eras Tour”. A fan died during a performance in Brazil. There is currently extreme heat there.

Rio de Janeiro – Just recently, Taylor Swift put the NFL to shame. The duel in the US professional league, which took place for the first time in Frankfurt, was basically all about: whether the musician will now sit in the stands or not. Both the Miami Dolphins and the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, for the her current partner Travis Kelce played, were largely relegated to a minor matter in the media.

Swift is now performing again after a two-month break from her “Eras Tour”. A fan died at their concert in Brazil on Friday (November 17th), as several media outlets unanimously reported. The musician herself spoke out about the tragic incident: she wrote just a few hours after the performance that she was devastated Instagram.

Temperatures felt like 58 degrees Celsius in Rio – Swift fan suffered cardiac arrest

Friday’s concert was the second after their break, the first of six in Brazil, when a young woman collapsed among the approximately 60,000 spectators. On the way to the hospital, the unconscious 23-year-old Swift supporter suffered cardiac arrest. She later died in the clinic. Nothing is known about the cause of death, but it is believed that the woman collapsed due to the high temperatures.

An extreme heat wave is currently affecting the South American country. During the week the temperature felt like 58 degrees Celsius in the coastal metropolis of Rio de Janeiro. The National Meteorological Institute classified the situation as very dangerous and warned of dehydration, headaches, nausea and circulatory problems.

There was criticism of the organizer after the incident. Despite the extremely high temperatures and dryness, concert guests were not allowed to bring their own water bottles, as many visitors wrote on social media. More than a thousand people had to receive medical care from emergency services during the show. Videos on the Internet show how the singer interrupted several times to ask for water for her fans. “I’m sorry, but it’s so hot,” Swift is heard saying in the video. “So when people say they need water, please bring it to them.”

Second Swift concert in Brazil canceled due to heat – “Safety of my fans and crew comes first”

Swift canceled the concert in Rio De Janeiro planned for Saturday (November 18th) at short notice due to the deceased fan. “Due to the extreme heat, it has been decided to cancel the show,” she wrote in a story her Instagram account. “The safety of my fans and my crew comes first,” the pop icon continued.

A Taylor Swift fan (23) died during her first appearance on the “Eras Tour” in Brazil, possibly as a result of the extreme heat. The singer repeatedly interrupted her show to ask for water for the audience. Bringing water was not allowed in the stadium. © Fausto Maia/Imago

She previously shared her sadness for the spectator who died. She had to report “with broken hearts” that a fan had died during the show. “I know little about her except that she was an incredibly beautiful person and left far too young,” Swift wrote, asking for understanding that she couldn’t talk about the incident on stage. “I feel overwhelmed with grief just thinking about it. My sincerest condolences go out to the family and friends.”

In March 2023, Swift started her “Eras Tour,” which fans have been eagerly awaiting. The euphoria among their fan base is huge. Within a very short time, over 150 concerts worldwide were sold out. Researchers registered in Seattle a small earthquake during their sold out show. Due to popular demand, Swift announced further performances. In July 2024, the singer will also come to Germany for seven performances (Hamburg, Munich, Gelsenkirchen). (rku)