Currently there is a campaign by fans of Chainsaw Man that ask MAPPA to ‘reanimate’ the anime he is working on under the reins of a new director.

This sector of the public says that this adaptation has problems in the quality of its animation, direction and even voice acting. The petition where the foregoing is requested has hardly had a response from the public; it only has a little over 1,600 signatures.

In fact, several fans have raised their voices in support of MAPPA’s work with the anime. One of them, @manga_nostalgic, said ‘and what if I said that CSM is one of the most cinematic anime I’ve ever seen’.

To the above, he added ‘whether you think it’s well adapted into the story or not is a separate issue but the director is doing amazing you’re all just chumps’. Harsh words for those who are dissatisfied.

Fountain: MAPPA.

Another anime fan from Chainsaw Man@ef_dot_me, noted ‘CSM’s anime looks more cinematic due to the director’s and Fujimoto’s love of cinema’.

Later, he highlighted ‘This adaptation tries to put its own spin on the story instead of being a 1:1 recreation. I thought it was pretty obvious, but art is dead I guess’. The director in charge of this animation is Ryū Nakayama, who previously worked on Jujutsu Kaisen.

and what if I said that CSM is one of the most cinematic anime I’ve ever seen whether you think it’s well adapted in the story or not is a separate issue but the director is doing amazing, yall are just dumb https://t.co/JZhxJ62Tiv — Colleen’s Manga Recs (@manga_nostalgic) December 25, 2022

The anime of CSM looks more cinematic because of the director and Fujimoto’s love for cinema.

This adaptation is trying to give its own spin on the story rather than be a 1:1 recreation. Thought it was pretty obvious but art is dead, I guess. https://t.co/BQib1ujviL —Eff (@ef_dot_me) December 25, 2022

That petition to remake the chainsaw man anime is hilarious cuz what more could you want from this adaptation?? God directing each episode?? — Oblivious (@oblivibum) December 24, 2022

@oblivibum, for his part, highlighted ‘That request to remake the Chainsaw Man anime is funny because… what more could you ask for from this adaptation? God directing every episode??’.

@oppises agreed with him and let see ‘I wish my favorite anime were animated like Chainsaw Man’. @DreadBoyRoy, another fan, stated ‘sorry but CSM fans need the TPN Season 2 treatment to put them down’.

I’m sorry but CSM fans need the TPN season 2 treatment to humble them 🗿 — Bushi (@DreadBoyRoy) December 24, 2022

should be a petition for Tokyo Ghoul to get a remake smh — marlon 🐝🗿 (@ayoMerlon) December 25, 2022

@DreadBoyRoy is referring to The Promised Neverlandwhose second season is considered an insult to fans of the series and which was a flop on Blu-ray and DVD sales.

Fountain: MAPPA.

@ayoMerlon finished by saying ‘should be a petition for Tokyo Ghoul to get a new version’. We would like to point out that Tatsuki Fujimoto, creator of Chainsaw Mansupervises the anime and that all changes made were approved by himself.

