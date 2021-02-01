While we wait for Halo Infinite to finally arrive, a fan has created an amazing CGI Halo miniseries. To be sure, the wait for 343 Industries to wrap up Halo Infinite development has become endless, but it also seems to motivate things like what this fan has done, creating new content to fill the void. The Halo miniseries follows a new Spartan on a mission that investigates a damaged ship sometime before the events of Halo Infinite.

The person behind this content is a visual effects artist who is creating these CGI animations called HaloVFX, rather than borrowing assets or animations from the game. Titled Operation: Charity Falls, the miniseries follows a lone Spartan on a mission to investigate High Charity and retrieve a Covenant artifact that is supposedly on his ship.

Fan Creates Incredible Halo CGI Miniseries

For now, the first two Halo miniseries episodes are available to watch on YouTube. Each one lasts between one and two minutes and has quality animation inspired by the Halo games. A trailer for a third episode is also available on HaloVFX’s YouTube channel, which kicks off the action when the Spartan first encounters the Flood. From what has been shown so far, the miniseries is a tense cinematic adventure within the Halo universe.

When it comes to new content coming to YouTube, Halo is still a popular universe on which content is always created. HaloVFX it definitely has a consistent audience although perhaps not all it deserves. Fans of the Halo series who may be interested should look for this hidden gem on the platform and support the visual effects artist in creating this Halo miniseries.