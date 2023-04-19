













The creator of this Lego Game Boy is Nicholas Lever. It was through his YouTube account that he revealed his curious project as well as instructions in case anyone wants to recreate it. With a simple glance, the effort he made is notorious.

The Lego recreation looks almost identical to the device that Nintendo released in 1989. For this reason, many comments on the video began to express their wishes that it be put up for sale. In addition to congratulating the author for his excellent work.

Of course, for a Game Boy Lego set to go on sale, there are many variables to consider. However, it would not be an impossible request to fulfill. After all, there is already an official set that recreates the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES). It may only be a matter of time before we see this laptop. Especially if this video goes viral.

What is the Gameboy?

The Game Boy was a handheld console from Nintendo that was released in 1989. The ability to enjoy games wherever we wanted made it a bestseller. Much of its success is attributed to its low price and long battery life.

Over time it received a series of successors such as the color, the advance, the advance SP and the micro. The consoles with this name reached their end with the arrival of Nintendo DS and its derivatives. Several of its titles can currently be enjoyed through the Nintendo Switch Online expansion pass. Did you ever have one of these devices?

