Raikou it’s a Pokemon Legendary Electric-type that first appeared in the second generation of the video game franchise Pokemon. He is one of the three legendary dogs along with Entei and Suicune, and is known for his speed and powerful electrical attacks.

Its design is based on a tiger, and it has an electric mane that activates when it prepares to attack. Raikou It is very popular among players and fans of Pokemon for his impressive appearance and unique combat skills.

The “paradoxical shape” is a term used in the fan community of Pokemon to refer to an alternate or imaginary version of a Pokemon existing. These versions are often created by fans through fan-art, in-game mods, or even animation programs.

The paradoxical forms They are usually very popular among fans of Pokemon, since it allows them to explore different possibilities and variations of their favorite creatures. Often these forms feature changes in the design, attributes, or abilities of the Pokemon original, which can make them more powerful or unique. Although these forms are not official and do not appear in the games or anime of Pokemonare a fun and creative way to expand the universe Pokemon.

In the image below, a fan named Macksi_ has created an impressive piece of art imagining a paradoxical shape of Raikoua known Pokemon electric type belonging to the second generation. The result is impressive and you can see the full post through this link.

Via: Reddit