While it has not been officially announced, it seems that GTA VI is one of the most anticipated games, now a fan creates a trailer for GTA VI set in Vice City, and it seems that the whole internet wants to know it. It’s clear that Rockstar wants to take the time to officially reveal the game and give fans all the in-game information they crave. And since the wait is long, and we don’t have an official GTA VI trailer yet, we can have a good time watching this trailer made by a fan.
The GTA VI trailer was created by West Highland Productions using a number of mods for GTA V. With this he manages to show us a look at what the future Rockstar game would look like if it were set in Vice City. The result is of course interesting and all fans will enjoy taking a look at it. Meanwhile GTA V has returned to Xbox Game Pass.
GTA VI trailer set in Vice City
Grand Theft Auto 5 has been around for a long time, being one of the most played and best-selling games over the years. It was released at the end of the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 console generation almost eight years ago. And while the series is thriving on the success of GTA Online, it seems like GTA 6 is an inevitable thing. However, not because it is inevitable we have seen the official announcement come true, with which we would finally see an official GTA VI trailer.
According to indications, GTA 6 would take place in a different universe from GTA 5
The problem is that since Rockstar Games is silent and its parent company Take-Two follows suit, we’ve had to rely on a number of rumors and hunches to find out what’s on the cards for GTA 6. Reports suggest that the game is in early development, so if an announcement comes in, it’s likely the date of GTA 6 launch is a long way off. For now we are left with this trailer created by West Highland Productions.
