There are many things that can be said about GTA, but now a fan calculates the amount of kills needed to complete GTA 5. Even the most pacifistic and obedient fan of Grand Theft Auto 5 traffic won’t be able to finish the game without getting their hands dirty. One GTA 5 fan took the time to count every necessary kill, reaching an overwhelming number of mandatory kills to complete GTA 5.

Grand Theft Auto 5 has already received a lot of attention on Twitch. Now that the game is available on Xbox Game Pass for the second time, players have taken the opportunity to explore as much as they can. And it seems that the interesting facts about the game are beginning to be found thanks to the dedication of the players who are not only looking to complete GTA 5, but to know it in depth.

Deaths required to complete GTA 5

Redditor TK-57 used a fully recorded gameplay from Grand Theft Auto 5 that was deliberate to avoid encounters, choosing stealth whenever possible and running away from fights. The game even had the player navigate Los Santos without killing a pedestrian, but it still comes with a chapter-by-chapter body count that adds to the staggering 726 death toll after completing GTA 5.

Upon completion of the game, this account was divided by character, Michael entered with the fewest number of bodies, killing only 172. Trevor stayed true to his character, killing 259 enemies, and Franklin came out as the most aggressive with 295 kills. Some comments believe that the player could have prevented even more murders. Either way, there is no way to end the game without things getting a little tricky.