The construction of the cities prevents the air circulation of the typical nocturnal land breezes, which, although very weak, cool the nights in beach areas or outside the city. “The materials that make up the urban structure contribute to a greater concentration of heat during the day, which then becomes more difficult to dissipate during the night,” he explains in his publication. “We have to work on a path of adaptation of our cities,” says Dolores Huerta, general director of the Green Building Council Spain (GBCe).

Urban planning is emerging as a key component in the fight against extreme heat. The scarcity of green areas and trees in cities prevents a drop in temperatures. But you also have to look inside the houses, where only 36% of the houses have air conditioning. “We must also add the low levels of air conditioning,” says Huertas.

The renovation of the covers contributes to reduce the temperature inside the buildings and their energy dependence. “Rehabilitation must be encouraged,” adds the director of GBCe. Although one step to “be able to sleep well is to install a fan,” she explains. “More economical and ecological than an air conditioner,” she adds.