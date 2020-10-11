Yami Gautam recently held an session with fans on Twitter where you could ask the actress anything. From her favorite ice cream flavor to her upcoming project, the actress was asked many different questions. But one user asked Yami if she takes drugs?

User asked, Yami do you take drugs? I know it is very stupid to ask questions in such an open platform, but if you take drugs then my heart will be broken.

Yami replied, “No, I do not take drugs at all and I am against it.” Say no to drugs

Yami does not consider it easy to achieve success on her own in Bollywood

Let us know that Yami Gautam has given hits like ‘Vicky Donor’, ‘Kaabil’ and ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ in his career and he believes that it is not easy to achieve success in Bollywood on his own. Asked how she feels about stardom, Yami said in an interview a few days ago, I know how I have improved as an actress. I did films like ‘Vicky Donor’, ‘Badlapur’, ‘Kaabil’ and ‘Sarkar’. Sarkar was not a hit, but this film will be special for me as it had Amitabh Bachchan. ‘Uri: the serial strike’ and now ‘Bala’ were also very good films for me.

Yami said that obviously I have become better than before, but I do not think that I am a star. I am still a hill girl from Chandigarh and I love this thing about myself. The film is an important part of my whole life and I am grateful for it. It is not easy to become something in Bollywood on your own.

Talking about Yami’s films, his film ‘Ginni Weds Sunny’ has recently been released. The film stars Vikrant Messi in the lead role alongside Yami. The film has received good response from the audience and critics.