Recently Yami Gautam’s film Ginni Weds Sunny has been released. The film is getting mixed reviews but Yami Gautam’s performance is getting much praise. Meanwhile, Yami held an Ask Me Anything session for fans on Twitter after the release of his film. In this session, the fans also asked Yami Gautam a lot of interesting questions and Yami openly answered everyone.

Fan asked- do they take drugs?

There has been a lot of discussion on the use of drugs in Bollywood for the last few days. People believe that a lot of Bollywood celebrities reportedly use drugs. In this session of Yami Gautam, one of her fans also asked Yami if she used drugs. Fan asked Yami, ‘Do you take drugs Yami Gautam? I know it is stupid to ask such a question on the open platform, but if you come, it will break my heart. Tell your fans that you don’t take it. In response, Yami wrote, ‘No, I do not take drugs and am strongly against it. Say no to drugs. ‘

Fans asked more interesting questions

However, in this session, the fans asked Yami Gautam even more interesting questions, to which Yami gave a direct answer. Many fans asked Yami for his special film, and in response, he took the name of ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’. Yami described his favorite cricketers MS Dhoni and Rahul Dravid and named Papdi Chaat in favorite street food. In response to another question, Yami said that if she does not become an actor, she might want to become an IAS.

