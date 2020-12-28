Sonu Sood was at the forefront of helping migrant workers and laborers in lockdown during the Corona virus epidemic. They brought these workers and laborers to their cities. After which Sonu Sood is getting a lot of love from these people. Companies, shops and restaurants have been opened in his name in many places. Many people have installed their idols.

People are giving a lot of love and respect to Sonu Sood for his behavior as well as his family. Sonu Sood was able to help people only through Twitter and he is still helping people through the messages received from Twitter. Meanwhile, one of his fans tagged a picture to Sonu Sood. This picture is a sketch of his son Ishaan Sood. Fan’s name is G. Bhardwaj.

Hero of our hero

G Bhardwaj tagged Sonu Sood and wrote, “Ishaan Sood, the hero of our hero .. Sir, I want to meet you and present this portrait.” He further wrote, “If you give any feedback on Portrait, it will be to make myself great.” Sonu Sood wrote while retweeting this user’s tweet, “This is awesome. We will meet soon.”

See Sonu Sood’s tweet here

It’s fab. Will catch up soon. https://t.co/wAAcCVxF2z – sonu sood (@SonuSood) December 27, 2020

Number one on twitter

Sonu Sood was very active on social media to help people during the lockdown. The social media analytics firm named ‘Twitteet’ has produced a report. According to this report, Sonu Sood is on the forefront of the Bollywood category on social media. Sonu Sood’s engagement has been 13 lakh 84 thousand 353 in the month of November.

