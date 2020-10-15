Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen chatted live with her fans on Instagram. In this, she is not alone, boyfriend Rohman Shawl was also seen. During this time, a fan questioned Sushmita Sen about marriage with boyfriend Rohman. However, Sushmita Sen answered this with her expression and left the question to Rohman.

Sushmita Sen introduced Rohman to her fans in a live chat. He said, “There is a handsome man with me today.” Sushmita only said that fans started posting heart emojis on her live chat. One of these fans asked, “Are you getting married?”

On this question of Fan, Sushmita Sen gave a cute smile and asked Rohman to answer this question. Rohman said, “Ask.” Explain that the two have been dating each other for a long time. Rohman Shaul is living in a live-in relationship with Sushmita Sen’s family.

Recently both were spotted together in Mumbai. Both were returning home after workouts together. Both of them posed for paparazzi. It is known that Sushmita Sen recently appeared in the web series ‘Arya’. She has not given any information about when she is making a comeback in Bollywood.